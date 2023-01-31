London [UK], January 31 (ANI): After releasing a music video with overtly sexually explicit scenes, Sam Smith has set the internet ablaze!

His music video, in which he could be seen wearing nipple clasps while having liquid blasted on their face, ignited Twitter over the weekend.

On Friday, Smith, who identifies as non-binary and uses the pronouns "they/them," released a new album named 'Gloria.' The same evening, the brand-new music video for the album's lead track, 'I'm Not Here to Make Friends,' was unveiled.

In the song's music video, Smith could be seen donning nothing but a glittery corset and underwear with nipple pasties and a tiara. Dancers could be seen performing around the singer while wearing similar costumes with the addition of slacks that have a heart-shaped cutout in the back. Smith then could be seen squatting and patting the dancers behind while they are planking on the ground.

Soon, clear liquid started pouring out of the walls, drenching the singer and dancer. Smith occasionally pushes his tongue out and drinks the fluid. Another scene shows background dancers in leather underwear and BDSM gear.

This video has now gone viral on social media with many people calling out Sam Smith, asking them to make the music video age restricted.

While many defended Smith for being bold, political commentator Dominique Samuels slammed them on Twitter.

Dominique Samuels wrote, "Sam Smith is a perfect example of what degenerate Hollywood culture does to people. It makes celebrities vulgar, hyper-sexualised and obsessed with wearing their sexuality like a costume and shoving it in everyone's face. And to make matters worse, kids look up to this man!"

However, Sam Smith doesn't seem to be bothered by the online backlash. They continue to promote the video on social media. (ANI)

