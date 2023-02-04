Hollywood legend Madonna is set to present the upcoming edition of the Grammy awards. The full line-up of performers for the February 5 show at Los Angeles' Crypto.com arena, is reportedly still awaited.Harry Styles was revealed as a performer in a commercial that aired during the fourth quarter of the Chiefs-Bengals AFC final. The 65th annual Grammy Awards are set to be held at the Crypto.com Arena, Los Angeles on February 5, 2023 (Pacific Standard Time). It will recognise the best recordings, compositions, and artists of the eligibility year, running from October 1, 2021, to September 30, 2022. Grammys 2023: Jill Biden, Dwayne Johnson, Cardi B, Olivia Rodrigo, Shania Twain Among Presenters For the Award Ceremony.

Already announced artistes also include Bad Bunny, Mary J Blige, Brandi Carlile, Luke Combs, Steve Lacy, Lizzo and Sam Smith with Kim Petras. As per Variety, DJ Khaled will take the stage, possibly with Jay-Z - ''God Did'' their collaboration with Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, John Legend and rapper Fridayy, is up for three awards including song of the year. Also expected are several all-star tributes: Kacey Musgraves will pay homage to the late Loretta Lynn with 'Coal Miner's Daughter'; Sheryl Crow, Mick Fleetwood and Bonnie Raitt will honour Christine McVie with ''Songbird''; and Maverick City Music and Quavo will perform ''Without You'' in memory of Takeoff. Grammys 2023: Adele Denies Skipping the 65th Grammy Awards, Says ‘Whoever Started That Rumor Is a D*ckhead’.

Fifty years of hip-hop will get its own tribute curated by Questlove. LL Cool J will introduce the segment, perform and give a dedication to hip-hop, while the Roots provide music and Black Thought narrates. As for the big three - let's just say it: Adele, Beyonce and Taylor - the status is still uncertain. Adele has Las Vegas residency concerts on the two nights before the Grammys, which makes a performance at the big show possible but less likely. She did, however, seemingly confirm her attendance at a recent Vegas date.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 04, 2023 03:52 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).