Entertainment News | 'Say NO to Child Labour': Madhuri Dixit on World Day Against Child Labour

New Delhi [India], June 12 (ANI): Dhak Dhak girl Madhuri Dixit Nene on Friday urged people to say no to child labour and help underprivileged children.

Madhuri took to Twitter on the occasion of World Day Against Child Labour and asked her fans to lend a helping hand to children in need.

"Say NO to child labour. Children belong in schools & loving homes. They are the future & it's our responsibility to safeguard & empower them," she tweeted.

"Let's lend a helping hand to children in need, our small efforts can make a big difference to their lives #WorldDayAgainstChildLabour," she further said in her tweet.

The World Day Against Child Labour is observed every year on June 12 with an aim to spread awareness and end the practise of child labour. (ANI)

