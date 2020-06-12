Coronavirus in India: Live Map

Bigg Boss 14: Humari Bahu Silk Actor and Nupur Sanon's Rumoured Beau Zaan Khan Approached For Salman Khan's Show?

TV Team Latestly| Jun 12, 2020 05:03 PM IST
Zaan Khan (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Back in February when Bigg Boss 13 had ended, towards the end of the finale episode, Salman Khan had announced season 14. And over the past few days, quite a few names have been coming up as the probable BB14 contestants. It was reported that Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hain?'s Shubhangi Atre and BB13 finalist Paras Chhabra's ex-girlfriend Akanksha Puri had been approached. Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain’s Shubhangi Atre Confirms She Was Offered Bigg Boss 14 But Had to Reject It Due To THIS Reason!.

However, Shubhangi Atre revealed that she couldn't leave her And TV show and take part in Salman Khan's reality show. Even Akanksha Puri said that the makers wouldn't lock people up in the house amidst the on-going OVID-19 pandemic. But looks like names will keep coming in and we will keep reporting about them to you. Bigg Boss 14: Paras Chhabra’s Ex-Flame Akanksha Puri to Be a Part of the New Season? Here's The Deets.

The latest name to join the list is that of actor Zaan Khan, who was last seen in Zee TV's Humari Bahu Silk. Bombay Times reports that the actor, who has also been a part of Splitsvilla before, is a contender for this season. The actor is currently in the news for lashing out at the makers of his show for not having paid the entire cast and crew of the show. He has been supporting the crew of his show, helping them voice out the injustice meted out to them because of the producer not paying them. Humari Bahu Silk Actor Zaan Khan Reveals Producer's Reaction to Non-Payment: 'Lodge an FIR, Go to the Media, I'm Not Afraid of Anyone'.

The portal quoted a source as saying, "Besides the fact that Zaan is in the news for talking about pending dues, he had also participated in the second season of ‘Splitsvilla’. We usually rope in a ‘Splitsvilla’ face every year and this time around, he seemed to be a perfect choice. We are in talks with him and hope that the deal will materialise." Well, how true or false is this, only time will tell.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 12, 2020 05:03 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).

