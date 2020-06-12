Allu Arjun and His Daughter Arha Have the Cutest Exchange After He Asks Her If She'll Marry a Man of His Choice for the 374th Time! (Watch Video)

Actor Allu Arjun is one big South superstar and it's not just us but the actor seems to have also found a fan in Australian cricketer David Warner who's been dancing to his tracks on TikTok. Recently, Allu Arjun reached a milestone on Instagram as he received 7 million viewers. The actor's Instagram account is one amazing place for his fans as we get to see the actor posting everything, from adorable family snaps to the teasers and trailers of his upcoming films although, we have to say, Allu Arjun's recent post is probably one of the best things we have seen on his timeline. The actor recently took to the photo-sharing site to post a video of him talking to his daughter Arha and their interaction is melting our hearts. Allu Arjun's Instagram Family Grows By 7 Million; The Telugu Superstar Thanks Fans For the Love and Support.

In his new post, the Ala Vaikuntapurramloo actor shared a video in which he is seen asking his daughter Arha to marry a man of his choice. What's amazing is that, after Allu Arjun poses this question to his daughter, she quickly replies "No" and runs away. How adorable is that? Interestingly, this is not the first time the actor has asked his daughter this and that she's turned him down almost 374 times before.

Check Out the Video Here:

View this post on Instagram Attempt number #374 #nanatrails 💖 A post shared by Allu Arjun (@alluarjunonline) on Jun 12, 2020 at 2:29am PDT

The video is receiving a lot of love from his fans and friends. Several fans of the actor commented on the post with a series of heart emojis. We had earlier seen Allu Arjun post a similar video back in 2019 when his daughter had adorably turned him down. Pushpa: Allu Arjun Is In No Hurry To Resume The Shoot Of His Upcoming Telugu Flick?

On the work front, the actor on his birthday (April 8), released the first-look posters of his upcoming film, Pushpa. The film is produced by Mythri Movie Makers in association with Muttamsetty Media and may hit the screens at the end of 2020 or early 2021.

