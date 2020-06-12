Coronavirus in India: Live Map

  • Total Active

    141842

  • Total Deaths

    8498

  • Total Recovered

    147195

  • Total Confirmed

    297535
#StayHomeStaySafe

Allu Arjun and His Daughter Arha Have the Cutest Exchange After He Asks Her If She'll Marry a Man of His Choice for the 374th Time! (Watch Video)

South Team Latestly| Jun 12, 2020 05:26 PM IST
A+
A-
Allu Arjun and His Daughter Arha Have the Cutest Exchange After He Asks Her If She'll Marry a Man of His Choice for the 374th Time! (Watch Video)
Allu Arjun, Arha (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Actor Allu Arjun is one big South superstar and it's not just us but the actor seems to have also found a fan in Australian cricketer David Warner who's been dancing to his tracks on TikTok. Recently, Allu Arjun reached a milestone on Instagram as he received 7 million viewers. The actor's Instagram account is one amazing place for his fans as we get to see the actor posting everything, from adorable family snaps to the teasers and trailers of his upcoming films although, we have to say, Allu Arjun's recent post is probably one of the best things we have seen on his timeline. The actor recently took to the photo-sharing site to post a video of him talking to his daughter Arha and their interaction is melting our hearts. Allu Arjun's Instagram Family Grows By 7 Million; The Telugu Superstar Thanks Fans For the Love and Support.

In his new post, the Ala Vaikuntapurramloo actor shared a video in which he is seen asking his daughter Arha to marry a man of his choice. What's amazing is that, after Allu Arjun poses this question to his daughter, she quickly replies "No" and runs away. How adorable is that? Interestingly, this is not the first time the actor has asked his daughter this and that she's turned him down almost 374 times before.

Check Out the Video Here:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Attempt number #374 #nanatrails 💖

A post shared by Allu Arjun (@alluarjunonline) on

The video is receiving a lot of love from his fans and friends. Several fans of the actor commented on the post with a series of heart emojis. We had earlier seen Allu Arjun post a similar video back in 2019 when his daughter had adorably turned him down. Pushpa: Allu Arjun Is In No Hurry To Resume The Shoot Of His Upcoming Telugu Flick?

On the work front, the actor on his birthday (April 8), released the first-look posters of his upcoming film, Pushpa. The film is produced by Mythri Movie Makers in association with Muttamsetty Media and may hit the screens at the end of 2020 or early 2021.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 12, 2020 05:26 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).

Comments
Tags:
Allu Arjun Allu Arjun and Daughter Arha Allu Arjun Daughter Allu Arjun instagram
You might also like
Pushpa: Allu Arjun Is In No Hurry To Resume The Shoot Of His Upcoming Telugu Flick?
South

Pushpa: Allu Arjun Is In No Hurry To Resume The Shoot Of His Upcoming Telugu Flick?
Ranveer Singh or Kartik Aaryan - Who Should Replace Allu Arjun in Ala Vainkunthpurramuloo's Hindi Remake? Vote Now
Bollywood

Ranveer Singh or Kartik Aaryan - Who Should Replace Allu Arjun in Ala Vainkunthpurramuloo's Hindi Remake? Vote Now
Ekta Kapoor’s Son Ravie Dances on Allu Arjun and Pooja Hegde’s Hit Song ‘Butta Bomma’ (Watch Video)
TV

Ekta Kapoor’s Son Ravie Dances on Allu Arjun and Pooja Hegde’s Hit Song ‘Butta Bomma’ (Watch Video)
Sarkaru Vaari Paata: Not Mahesh Babu But Allu Arjun was the First Choice for Parasuram's Next Directorial?
South

Sarkaru Vaari Paata: Not Mahesh Babu But Allu Arjun was the First Choice for Parasuram's Next Directorial?
Allu Arjun Shares A Cute Childhood Pic To Wish Brother Allu Sirish On His Birthday!
South

Allu Arjun Shares A Cute Childhood Pic To Wish Brother Allu Sirish On His Birthday!
Eid Mubarak! Rana Daggubati, Mahesh Babu, Allu Arjun, Jr NTR Wish Fans On the Auspicious Occasion (View Posts)
South

Eid Mubarak! Rana Daggubati, Mahesh Babu, Allu Arjun, Jr NTR Wish Fans On the Auspicious Occasion (View Posts)
Allu Arjun Has Watched this Aamir Khan Movie More Than 20 Times - Guess Which?
South

Allu Arjun Has Watched this Aamir Khan Movie More Than 20 Times - Guess Which?
David Warner Shakes a Leg to Popular Track ‘Pakka Local’ Along With Wife Candice, Wish Jr NTR On His Birthday (Watch Video)
Cricket

David Warner Shakes a Leg to Popular Track ‘Pakka Local’ Along With Wife Candice, Wish Jr NTR On His Birthday (Watch Video)
Advertisement
City Petrol Diesel
New Delhi 74.00 72.22
Kolkata 75.94 68.17
Mumbai 80.98 70.92
Chennai 77.96 70.64
View all
Company Price Change Value
Axis Banks 1050.00 50.00 533.00
Reliance 1050.00 33.00 533.00
Samsung 1050.00 33.00 533.00
Currency Price Change
USD 75.8900 0.25
EUR 86.2150 0.16
GBP 96.1050 -0.47
JPY 70.8500 0.35
Advertisement

Cricket Updates

Editor's Choice
Advertisement

Football Matches

Trending Topics
Coronavirus Live Map India CAA ProtestCoronavirusNarendra ModiCoronavirus in IndiaBigg Boss 13Sharad PawarJNUDeepika PadukoneExam ResultBJPAadhaar CardVirat KohliRahul Gandhi
Advertisement