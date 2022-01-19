Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 19 (ANI): The health condition of actor Shaheer Sheikh's father is critical.

Taking to Twitter, Shaheer informed everyone that his father, who recently tested positive for coronavirus, is currently on ventilator.

Shaheer also requested his fans to pray for his father's recovery.

"My dad is on a ventilator, suffering from a severe covid infection... pls keep him in your prayers," he tweeted.

After learning about his father's health, social media users including members from the TV industry showered Shaheer with messages filled with strength.

"Prayers," actor Vatsal Sheth commented.

"Stay strong Shaheer. He will recover soon," another one wrote.

Meanwhile, India's daily COVID-19 infections jumped to 2,82,970 as the country saw a spike after a few days of a marginal dip in the daily tally. (ANI)

