Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 12 (ANI): Actor Shahid Kapoor has kick-started shooting for ace filmmaker Ali Abbas Zafar's upcoming untitled action drama on Friday.

Taking to his Instagram Story, Shahid announced the news by sharing a candid picture with the director and wrote, "Day 1. Blood...Crime...And Lots of action. Here we go.. @aliabbaszafar better get your game face on.."

Also Read | Jai Bhim: Suriya Refutes Allegations of PMK Leader Anbumani Ramadoss That His Film Unit Planned and Insulted a Particular Community.

Ali also shared the news on his Instagram handle and called the movie a 'mad ride of guns and gangs'.

"Let's get this started @shahidkapoor are you ready for a crazy, quirky, mad ride of guns & gangs," he wrote.

Also Read | Aarya 2: Sushmita Sen Looks ‘Deadlier Than Ever’ as Makers Shares Her First Look From the New Season of Disney+ Hotstar Show (Watch Video).

This movie will mark the first collaboration of the 'Kabir Singh' actor and 'Bharat' director.

Reportedly, the film is an adaptation of the 2011 French film, 'Nuit Blanche', which has already been remade in Tamil and Telugu as 'Thoongaa Vanam' and 'Cheekati Rajyam' starring Kamal Hassan in the lead role.

If the reports are true, Shahid will play the role of a cop chasing drug dealers.

Apart from this, Shahid will also be seen in highly-anticipated movies like 'Bull' and 'Jersey'. He also has Raj and DK's untitled quirky drama thriller project co-starring Raashii Khanna. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)