Prayagraj (Uttar Pradesh) [India], January 9 (ANI): The Uttar Pradesh government has extended invitations to popular artists from across the country including singer Shankar Mahadevan Mohit Chauhan, Shaan and Kailash Kher to perform at the Maha Kumbh Mela 2025, according to Ministry of Culture press release.

The grand cultural event will take place from January 16 to February 24 in Prayagraj, with an impressive lineup of popular artists from various fields.

The festivities will begin with a performance by Mahadevan on the opening day, while Mohit Chauhan will close the event with his soulful music on the final day. Throughout the Maha Kumbh, several acclaimed artists, including Kailash Kher, Shaan Mukherjee, Hariharan, Kavita Krishnamurthy, Kavita Seth, Rishab Rikhiram Sharma, Shovana Narayan, Dr. L Subramaniam, Bickram Ghosh, Malini Awasthi, and many others, will perform at the event while creating a mesmerizing spiritual environment for the devotees, said Ministry of Culture in a press release.

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath visited Prayagraj to review the preparations for the Maha Kumbh. He visited various akharas and met sadhus.

During his visit, the CM also took the 'Nishadraj' cruise in the Sangam ghat area and reviewed preparations. He was accompanied by officials during the visit.

Earlier, speaking about the security and safety arrangements, Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak said that the administration has deployed 125 ambulances that have been equipped with 15 advanced life support (ASL) systems, which extend basic life support in case of emergency.

"One hundred and twenty-five road ambulances have been equipped with 15 Advance Life Support (ALS). Additionally, air ambulances and seven river ambulances have also been deployed. Of the seven river ambulances, you will get to see one of them being deployed today and the rest will be stationed from tomorrow. The government has made proper arrangements to deal with any kind of situation," Pathak told ANI.

Inspector General of Police, Prayagraj Tarun Gaba on Wednesday said that a 7-layer security scheme is being implemented to avert any untoward incident in the mass religious gathering.

"Mahakumbh 2025 is the biggest gathering of humanity... We are committed to providing good arrangements here and the Mahakumbh festival should be celebrated in a very safe and orderly manner... We are ensuring impenetrable and foolproof security here. We have implemented a 7-layer security scheme in which people will be checked and suspicious persons will be identified at different levels. We are also coordinating with different agencies including state and centre agencies," Tarun Gaba said.

"We are also trying to utilise AI-enabled cameras and using a total of 2700 cameras. And we are taking all necessary action to ensure a safe and secure completion of Maha Kumbh," he added.

The Mahakumbh is being celebrated after 12 years, and over 45 crore devotees are expected for the event. During the Mahakumbh, devotees will gather at the Sangam, the confluence of the Ganga, Yamuna, and Saraswati rivers, to take a holy dip believed to absolve sins and grant moksha (liberation). The Mahakumbh will conclude on February 26.

The main bathing rituals (Shahi Snan) of the Kumbh will take place on January 14 (Makar Sankranti), January 29 (Mauni Amavasya), and February 3 (Basant Panchami). (ANI)

