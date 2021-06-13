New Delhi [India], June 13 (ANI): Upping his meme game, Veteran star Shatrughan Sinha shared a hilarious throwback video clip from one of the episodes of 'Kaun Banega Crorepati' on Sunday.

Being one of the most active Bollywood celebrities on Twitter, Sinha often shares witty posts for his fans on his micro-blogging handle with the hashtag 'Humar Special'.

In his latest '#SundayHumarSpecial', the 75-year-old star shared a throwback video from one of the episodes of 'Kaun Banega Crorepati' that is hosted by megastar Amitabh Bachchan.

The video clip takes fans back to the time when the cast of the multi-starrer film 'Happy New Year' came to KBC for promoting the film. In the video, Shah Rukh Khan is heard sharing an interesting anecdote while the team was shooting for the film.

He recalled, "Farah once complained me of Abhishek and Vivaan distracting and teasing her by taking her funny pictures to post on Twitter. She told me she was very angry and hence asked me to scold them. I refused saying that they are small kids, don't ask me to do this, they will start crying."

"But, when after she insisted me to do so, I went to them... but while I was about to say something, I remembered, Abhishek's father is Mr Amitabh Bachchan and Vivaan's father is Mr Naseeruddin Shah; if their fathers couldn't teach them, how could I?" Khan added, making everybody laugh out loud on the set.

Alongside the video, Sinha wrote, "These are some hilarious & amazing clips & posts for pure entertainment & laughter. #SundayHumourSpecial"

What makes the video more special is it being shared by Shatrughan Sinha, who had a long Bollywood tale of friendship and estrangement with Big B.

On a related note, Amitabh Bachchan is all set to don the host's hat again for the thirteenth season of the much-loved game show 'Kaun Banega Crorepati'. The makers of the show - Sony TV Entertainment broke the news on their official Instagram handle on May 6 by posting a teaser video of the show.

'Kaun Banega Crorepati' is a television game show based on the British program 'Who Wants to Be a Millionaire?' The show is loved by fans of veteran superstar across the country. The show began in the year 2000 and since then, has had 12 seasons with the 13th edition being in the production stage at present. Shah Rukh Khan has also hosted the third season of KBC. (ANI)

