Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 18 (ANI): Shehnaaz Gill and singer-rapper Honey Singh's song 'When and Where' from the actress' upcoming film 'Ikk Kudi' is finally out.

The freshly dropped song brings together Shehnaaz Gill and Honey Singh, blending her striking Jamaican-inspired look with the singer's trademark musical flair.

The bold look of Shehnaaz Gill in the song has impressed her fans. From trendy dance hook steps to stunning costumes, the track appears to be a package for music lovers.

Singer Honey Singh shared the song on his Instagram handle on Monday.

'Ikk Kudi' will have a worldwide release under the banner of Karan Johar's Dharam Productions on September 19.

'Ikk Kudi' has been written and directed by Amarjit Singh Saron. Shehnaaz, along with Saron and Kaushal Joshi, are producing the film.

It is made under the banner of Raaya Picturez, Amor Films, and Shehnaaz Gill Productions.

With Shehnaaz Gill in the lead, the film is expected to bring a female-centric story of a young girl and her struggles with getting married.

Over the years, Shehnaaz Gill has worked in films like 'Honsla Rakh', Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan', and 'Thank You For Coming'.

She rose to fame with her stint on Salman Khan's 'Bigg Boss 13', where her connection with late actor Sidharth Shukla received much love. (ANI)

