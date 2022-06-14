Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 14 (ANI): Singer-actor Shehnaaz Gill dropped a set of pictures from her latest photo shoot in a white organza ruffle dress.

The 'Bigg Boss 13' fame took to her Instagram handle and shared some stunning glimpses in a short white organza ruffle dress, flaunting her fashionable side.

Shehnaaz looks absolutely stunning in a short white organza ruffle dress with a detailed black outlined border.

She styled her hair into a curly messy bun and wore brown heels to complete her look.

She donned this outfit with confidence and class and impressed her fans with these pictures.

Netizens also reacted to the post and showered love in the comment section. A fan commented," What an incredible look and another fan wrote, "Strong-headed girl, more power to u."

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Shehnaaz is all geared up for her Bollywood debut with Salman Khan's film, 'Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali.' (ANI)

