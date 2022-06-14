Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai got emotional after watching the Kannada movie 777 Charlie, which celebrates the bond between a man and his dog. The Chief Minister could be seen wiping his tears as he emerged out of the theatre on Monday night. The movie reminded Bommai of 'Sunny', his family pet dog which passed away some time ago. 777 Charlie Teaser: Makers Share the First Glimpse of the Film on Rakshit Shetty’s Birthday (Watch Video).

"The love between a man and a dog is the best example of pure and unconditional love," Bommai said. The Chief Minister was full praise for the movie's protagonist Rakshit Shetty and the makers of the film. The movie effectively portrayed the sensitive and emotional relationship between a man and a dog, he said. Expressing his compassion for street dogs, Bommai said that he would discuss with experts to launch an initiative to take care of stray dogs. 777 Charlie Trailer: Rakshit Shetty’s Upcoming Kannada Movie Promises To Be A Heartwarming Tale (Watch Video).

Watch 777 Charlie Trailer:

"There is a proposal to formulate a special programme to encourage dog trainers. We should encourage adoption of stray dogs. Stray dogs and other animals should be protected," he said.

Speaking about the film, the Chief Minister said, "Director Kiran has succeeded in presenting the emotional bond of the man-dog relationship. Rakshit Shetty's performance is stupendous. It is a great film." "We are proud that Kannada movies are attaining international fame with films like '777 Charlie' and 'KGF 2'," he added.

