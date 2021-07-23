New Delhi [India], July 23 (ANI): Bollywood actor Shilpa Shetty got trolled over social media after she urged her fans and followers to watch her comedy-drama 'Hungama 2' amid her husband Raj Kundra's arrest in porn films case.

Shilpa's much-awaited comeback movie 'Hungama 2', released on Disney+ Hotstar on Friday amid the ongoing arrest of her businessman husband Raj Kundra's pornography case.

Taking to her Twitter handle, Shilpa shared the poster of the film and captioned it as, "I believe and practice the teachings of Yoga, 'The only place where life exists is the present moment, NOW'. Hungama 2 involves the relentless efforts of an entire team that's worked very hard to make a good film, and the film shouldn't suffer... ever!"

She added, "So today, I request you all to watch Hungama 2 with your families to put a smile on your face and for the sake of every single person attached to the film. Thank you! With gratitude, Shilpa Shetty Kundra."

As soon as the actor shared the post, many social media users chimed into the comments section to troll her regarding her husband's case.

"Have to be so fearless to promote the movie on Twitter even if your husband is in jail," one user wrote.

Another wrote, "Why didn't you give all the gyaan and all teachings to Raj Kundra? There cannot be any smoke without fire...Cricket betting/cheating case and now this...You said once that you both struggled and came to this level and enjoying this lifestyle...but now it is exposed."

"One always have a choice in life at every stage. It is greed that pushes you to do wrong things in life. Greed is good if it pushes you to achieve things with the right approach. But everyone wants shortcuts in life and get into this kind of a mess," a user wrote in the comments section.

A social media user even tweeted, "ab apke pati ki news dekhe ya Hungama2," (should we watch your husband's news, or Hungama 2."

Earlier in the day, Shilpa shared the first social media post since the arrest and ongoing investigations of husband Raj Kundra for allegedly making pornographic films. The cryptic Instagram post, which appeared to be a page out of author James Thurber's books read, "Do not look back in anger, or forward in fear, but around in awareness."

After the arrest on late night of July 19, many industry faces have stepped in and shared their side and cases related to Kundra and his business of pornographic films.

Speaking about 'Hungama 2', the movie is a sequel to director Priyadarshan's 2003 released hit 'Hungama'.

The new version also stars actors Meezaan Jaffey, Pranitha Subhash, Rajpal Yadav, and Ashutosh Rana.

It will be launched on July 23 exclusively for subscribers of Disney+ Hotstar VIP and Disney+ Hotstar Premium. (ANI)

