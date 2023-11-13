New Delhi, Nov 13 (PTI) Kannada film "Ghost", starring Shiva Rajkumar, will start streaming on ZEE5 from November 17.

The heist action thriller, written and directed by M G Srinivas, released in theatres on October 19.

The Kannada arm of ZEE5 shared the update on its official X page.

"OG - original gangstar... November 17 #Ghost #GhostOnZEE5 #WatchOnZEE5 @lordmgsrinivas @SandeshPro @ArjunJanyaMusic @TSeries @PenMovies @anupampkher @NimmaShivanna @jois_archie #ZEE5 #ZEE5Kannada," the streamer said in the post.

"Ghost" narrates the story of a man's (Rajkumar) quest for justice. It also stars Jayaram, Anupam Kher, Prashant Narayanan, Satya Prakash, and Archana Jois.

The film is produced by Sandesh Nagaraj of Sandesh Productions.

