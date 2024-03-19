Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 19 (ANI): It's official! Ace filmmaker Shoojit Sircar's upcoming project is with actor Abhishek Bachchan.

The announcement was made on Tuesday at Prime Video's event in Mumbai.

While Abhishek and Shoojit did not disclose the title of the film, the duo assured that the project would bring a smile to audiences' faces.

"I make films about ordinary lives and try to make those ordinary characters extra ordinary. This film will make you smile and will make you feel warm," Shoojit said at the event.

The official synopsis of the project read, "Sometimes life gives us a second chance,' and for Arjun, who settled in the USA in pursuit of 'The American Dream', it's an opportunity to rediscover and embrace the precious bond he shares with his daughter."

It further read, "Shoojit Sircar crafts an intrinsically emotional journey with an entertaining narrative through this story about a father and daughter as they navigate through life's surprises. The film compels us to discover the true value of life's fleeting moments, learning to cherish each one. This heartwarming tale is a 'celebration of life' in its everyday, ordinary

Johnny Lever, Ahilya Bamroo, and Jayant Kriplani are also part of the film. (ANI)

