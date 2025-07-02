Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 2 (ANI): Filmmaker Siddharth Anand's directorial 'Tara Rum Pum', which was released in 2007, is remembered by fans to date.

And now when Hollywood icon Brad Pitt's film 'F1' is doing wonders at the box office, Indian fans have surprisingly created memes, joking about how the international film is inspired by Saif Ali Khan and Rani Mukerji-starrer 'Tara Rum Pum'.

Seems like those memes caught Siddharth's attention as he on Tuesday dropped a post, calling 'Tara Rum Pum' a "lovely beast."

'Tara Rum Pum' follows the story of a race car driver, RV (Saif), and his wife Radhika (Rani), as they face life's highs and lows with their two children.

Meanwhile, Siddharth is currently busy shooting for 'King', which stars Shah Rukh Khan, Abhishek Bachchan and Suhana Khan among others.

'King' was supposed to be directed by Sujoy Ghosh earlier. However, Siddharth Anand, who directed SRK in 'Pathaan', later took over as the director.

A few months ago, at an event in Dubai, SRK opened up about King, saying, "I'm not just shooting it here, I'm shooting it in Mumbai now when I go back in a couple of months. My director, who is Sidharth Anand, is very strict. He made Pathaan. So he is very strict. He said, 'Don't tell people about the film, what you are doing in it.' So I can't tell you but I can assure you it will entertain you, you will have fun. I've used many titles...Now we have run out of titles...Now Shah Rukh Khan as Shah Rukh Khan in King. That was a bit of a show-off."

The film went on floors in Mumbai recently. (ANI)

