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A social media reel attempt turned tragic in Uttar Pradesh's Siddharthnagar district after five youths climbed an old water tank to shoot a video, only for the ladder to break mid-climb - leaving one dead, two injured and two others stranded nearly 16 hours on top of the structure before being rescued by an Indian Air Force helicopter.

The incident began at around 1:00 pm when the group scaled the water tank in Kanshiram Awasiy Colony. As they attempted to descend, the ladder gave way, causing three of them to fall. One teenager, identified as Siddharth, tragically lost his life. Two others, Shani and Golu, sustained injuries and are currently undergoing treatment at Madhav Prasad Tripathi Medical College, where they are reported to be out of danger. From Reel to Real Trouble: Woman Sits on Moving Thar’s Roof for Instagram Reels on Gurugram Highway, Police Launch Probe After Video Goes Viral.

Reel Making Gone Wrong

On a request from state government authorities, an IAF Mi 17 V5 of Central Air Command (CAC) was deployed to rescue two stranded children, who were stuck on top of a water tank in Sidharth Nagar in Gorakhpur, Uttar Pradesh. The children were stranded in the night as the ladder of… pic.twitter.com/dZ2D4shbQS — CAC, IAF (@CAC_CPRO) May 3, 2026

The remaining two youths, Pawan and Kallu, were left stranded at the top of the tank with no way to climb down, triggering a nearly 16-hour rescue operation involving district administration, NDRF, electricity department officials and municipal authorities. Reels Rivalry Turns Ugly: 2 Girls Abuse, Pull Each Other’s Hair in Public Over Making Instagram Reels With Boyfriends in Bareilly, Police Respond As Video Goes Viral.

Authorities initially attempted to build an alternative access road to bring NDRF vehicles closer to the site. However, heavy rainfall at around 3:00 am disrupted the ground efforts, forcing authorities to seek military assistance.

An IAF Mi-17 V5 helicopter from Central Air Command was deployed following a request from state authorities. The aircraft reached the site at approximately 5:20 am and completed the rescue operation in just 15 minutes. Both youths were airlifted safely to Gorakhpur.

"The children were stranded in the night as the ladder of the water tank was damaged. The rescue mission, yet again, displays the IAF's professionalism and commitment to save lives with a swift response in times of need," the Indian Air Force said.

The incident has sparked fresh conversations about the dangerous lengths to which young people go in pursuit of social media content.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (X Account of CAC_CPRO). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 03, 2026 08:08 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).