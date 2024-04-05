Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 5 (ANI): Actor Rahmika Mandanna, who is celebrating her birthday today, received good wishes from her Mission Majnu and Chhava co-stars Sidharth Malhotra and Vicky Kaushal.

Sidharth Malhotra, who starred opposite Rashmika in the 2023 Netflix movie 'Mission Majnu,' shared a playful picture with her on his Instagram Story.

In his caption, the 'Yodha' actor wished Rashmika a happy birthday, expressing his wishes for her happiness and success with a hug emoji and a red heart emoji.

Vicky Kaushal, Rashmika's co-star in the upcoming film 'Chhava,' also penned a heartfelt message for her birthday.

Sharing a picture of her in his Instagram story, he wrote, "Happy birthday dearest @rashmika_mandanna ! May you always keep radiating your warmth, positivity and happiness. Such a joy to have known you and worked with you!" followed by a hug emoji and raising hands emoji.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Rashmika will be next seen in the action-drama film 'Pushpa 2: The Rule'. It is slated to release on August 15.

She will also be sharing screen space with Vicky Kaushal in 'Chhava', directed by Laxman Utekar.

The movie is a historical drama based on the life of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, the son of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

The film is set in the late 1600s and will have a lot of war sequences. While Vicky plays the role of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, Rashmika takes on the role of his wife, Yesubai Bhonsale in the film.

The film is being produced by Dinesh Vijan's Maddock Films and is all set to hit the theatres on December 6, 2024. (ANI)

