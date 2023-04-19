Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 19 (ANI): Sikandar Kher who is essaying the role of a police officer in his upcoming web series 'Tooth Pari: When Love Bites' revealed how he transformed to justify his role.

To play an alcoholic cop, Sikandar put on 15kg for his part.

Sharing his experience, Sikandar said, "In the series I play the role of a cop in Kolkata, so I am wearing a white uniform, not the khaki ones. But Pritam (director) wanted the cop to look heavy, weight wise, because he is an alcoholic and has a certain mood. The easiest way was to put on makeup and prosthetics, but I didn't want to go for it. Because I could probably act the part but I wouldn't feel it, so I went ahead and put on 15 Kgs for it. Thankfully, I had planned it in such a way that I was able to lose all those extra kilos before the shoot of Aarya started."

Helmed by Bengali director Pratim Dasgupta, 'Tooth Pari' teases the audience with the caption 'an impossible love story'. The series is about an apparent simple love story taking a complete U-turn. The trailer shows veteran actor Revathy in an intriguing avatar while Sikandar Kher plays a police officer. Adil Hussain and Tilottoma Shome's get-up also invoke curiosity.

Shantanu plays Bengali dentist (Roy) while Tanya will be seen in the role of a vampire.

Tooth Pari: When Love Bites, which stars Tanya Mankitala and Shantanu Maheshwari in the lead, is about a rebellious vampire with a broken tooth, who falls for a shy dentist on the streets of Kolkata. The series is set to stream on Netflix from April 20. (ANI)

