Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 3 (ANI): Sitaare, sung by Arijit Singh, was released on Wednesday by the makers of 'Ikkis'.

The song offers a preview of the chemistry between Agastya Nanda and Simar Bhatia. Jaideep Ahlawat and the late icon Dharmendra are also a part of the film.

Speaking about the song, Agastya in a press note said, "'Sitaare' is the emotional heartbeat of our story, and it feels like stepping into a little bubble of calm and love before Arun's life takes a dramatic turn. Watching the visuals blend with Arijit sir's voice feels surreal and gives me goosebumps. I hope listeners feel the softness and sincerity we tried to bring into every frame."

Simar added, "There's so much sincerity in 'Sitaare'. It's soft, intimate, and full of delicate emotions. It sets the tone for Arun's journey in such a beautiful way. I hope the audience connects to the emotions, honesty and the quiet magic we felt while filming it."

Sung by Arijit Singh and written by Amitabh Bhattacharya, the song is composed by White Noise Collectives.

'Ikkis,' set to release on December 25, will stand as Dharmendra's final big-screen appearance in a career spanning more than sixty years.

Directed by Sriram Raghavan, the film is a war biopic based on Second Lieutenant Arun Khetarpal, the youngest recipient of the Param Vir Chakra. (ANI)

