Washington [US], January 2 (ANI): Saturday Night Live will re-air the 2010 episode hosted by late legendary actor-comedian Betty White, for which she also won an Emmy Award.

White died on Friday at age 99, just two weeks before she would have celebrated her centennial year. To pay tribute to the iconic star, SNL has announced that the episode which first aired on May 8, 2010, featuring White in sketches including one in which she played the grandmother of a prisoner (Kenan Thompson) who brings her in to scare bullies straight and another in which she played a woman who makes a census taker (Tina Fey) really uncomfortable with her bizarre answers; will re-air.

As per The Hollywood Reporter, that marked White's first and only time hosting SNL, though she did return for an appearance in the show's 40th anniversary special in 2015.

Jay-Z was the featured musical guest in the 2010 episode, which will air at 11:30 pmPM ET on Saturday on NBC, following a vintage episode of SNL at 10 pm ET. (ANI)

