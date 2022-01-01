The entertainment industry has been through enough during the pandemic, but things have slowly started to look up. Actor Himansh Kohli is thankful and hopes that "things remain fine and the new variant, Omicron, doesn't take the shape of another wave that sweeps us back into the confines of our homes". "I can't deal with another year of sitting at home. I would like to urge everyone to stay mindful, follow precautions and to mask up," says Himansh. He will be seen next in 'Boondi Raita'. Himansh Kohli: Would Love To Work With Nora Fatehi in Dance Number, She's the Hottest Dancer out There.

Talking about the pros and cons of being a part of the entertainment industry, he adds: "The pros are that you are recognised much more than any other profession, so it's easier to make connections. The con is that it's a bad world and I sometimes feel I'm too naive to deal with the dark side of things. I have learned to remain calm and be all about positive energies, but it's a fact that people love drama and you don't necessarily make the news being the person I am." Himansh Kohli Birthday: Baarish Actor Is A Fitness Freak and These Videos Will Prove Our Point.

As an actor, the best part about the journey is that it is heading in the direction he wanted to. "There have been a few hiccups in the past few but thanks to everyone, my family, my peers, my team who has been constantly working towards my success and I'm hoping for many great things in the coming years. My career goal is to do a variety of work that imparts versatility to my portfolio," says the 'Yaariyan' actor.

Ask about the projects that made a difference in his career and he replies, "I think all of the projects that I've been a part of have made a considerable amount of difference in my life. Each of them has been special in their own way whether it was the show, 'Humse Hai Life' to my first film 'Yaariyan' to the other films I did later on to the amazing music videos I have been a part of. I must say the music videos kept me alive, helped me stay relevant and reiterated my presence amongst the audience. I am 100 per cent satisfied with what I am doing and have no regrets."

