Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 24 (ANI): Actor Sobhita Dhulipala is currently going through a hectic work schedule.

On juggling between different sets, Sobhita said, "Switching between two completely different characters and worlds without any off days for the last few months has been quite intense and all-consuming but I feel greatly motivated. I'm beaming with excitement and cannot wait for the releases! This year is going to be special, fingers crossed."

Sobhita has several projects in her kitty including Ronnie Screwvala's 'Sitara', Mani Ratnam's magnum opus 'Ponniyin Selvan' (Tamil), Telugu film 'Major' with Adivi Sesh and a Hollywood project 'Monkey Man' directed by Dev Patel.

She will also be seen reprising her role in Zoya Akhtar and Reema Kagti's 'Made in Heaven'. (ANI)

