Bollywood actor Soha Ali Khan, on Wednesday, joined the star cast of the upcoming horror film Chhorii 2. Taking to Instagram, Soha shared a post which she captioned, "Thrilled to share with all of you that I will be entering the Chhorii universe in a truly unique role. I can't wait to show you guys what we have in store for this edition...." In the pictures, Soha could be seen posing with Nushrratt and the makers of the film. Alaya F Reveals She Secretly Read the ‘Freddy’ Script While Shooting for Another Project.

Nushrratt recently began the shooting of the horror comedy film. The official release date of the film is still awaited. Helmed by Vishal Furia Chhorii streamed exclusively on the OTT platform Amazon Prime Video and received positive responses from the audience. Last year in December, the makers announced the sequel of the film. Nushrratt, who will return to play the role of the protagonist, Sakshi, earlier said, "I am over the moon with the amazing reactions and success that Chhorii has met with! Chhorii was a significant departure from the work I had previously been a part of and to see the risk being rewarded is such a great feeling. Chhorii is a passion project for all of us and I cannot wait to engage with Vishal and the team as we take the story forward with Chhorii 2." Arjun Kapoor Begins Shooting for His Next Film in Delhi, Says ‘It Has Been a Hugely Lucky Charm for Me’.

Check Out the Post Below:

Soha Ali Khan was recently seen in the web series 'Hush Hush' alongside Juhi Chawla, Kritika Kamra and Karishma Tanna which premiered exclusively on the OTT platform Amazon Prime Video. Nushrratt, on the other hand, will also be seen in an upcoming family entertainer film 'Selfie' along with Akshay Kumar, Emraan Hashmi and Diana Penty. Apart from that, she also has a drama thriller Akelli in her kitty.

