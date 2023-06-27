Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 27 (ANI): Makers of the upcoming thriller film 'Blind' on Tuesday unveiled the official teaser.

Taking to Instagram, OTT platform Jio Cinema shared the teaser which they captioned, "Evil comes in many forms, but so does the truth...Will Gia be able to conquer the darkness? Watch #BlindOnJioCinema, streaming free 7 July onwards."

In the teaser, Sonam could be seen chasing a serial killer despite her visual impairment.

Directed by Shome Makhija, 'Blind' also stars Purab Kohli, Vinay Pathak, Lilette Dubey, and Shubham Saraf.

The film is a Bollywood remake of the 2011 released Korean crime thriller of the same name, directed by Ahn Sang-hoon.

'Blind' is all set to stream on the OTT platform Jio Cinema from July 7, two days ahead of her birthday.

Soon after she dropped the teaser, fans flooded the comment section with red hearts and fire emoticons.

"Sonam after long time.....!!! Excited," a fan commented.

Another fan wrote, "Finally @sonamkapoor back onscreen."

The film is presented by Jio Studios, in association with RV Motion Pictures & Lead Films, a Kanai, Avma and Kross Pictures Production.

Sonam last appeared in the film 'The Zoya Factor' opposite Dulquer Salmaan. Helmed by Abhishek Sharma, the film failed to impress the audience at the box office.

She has been a part of several big films like 'Raanjhanaa', 'Neerja', 'Players', 'Delhi-6', 'Bhaag Milkha Bhaag', 'Sanju', and 'Padman' among others.

Meanwhile, Sonam is currently in London enjoying summer with her husband Anand Ahuja and son Vayu.

Sonam and Anand tied the knot on May 8, 2018, in a traditional Anand Karaj ceremony.In March 2022, the couple announced they were expecting their first child together. And on August 20, they were blessed with a son.

"On 20.08.2022, we welcomed our beautiful baby boy with bowed heads and open hearts. Thank you to all of the doctors, nurses, friends and family who have supported us on this journey. It's only the beginning, but we know our lives are forever changed," the couple posted. (ANI)

