The Bear Season 2 Review: The second season of The Bear lives up to the high bar set by the first season, and perhaps even betters it. The last we saw them, Carmy (Jeremy Allen White) had decided to revamp his deceased brother's eatery The Beef into a new restaurant, which he wants to call The Bear. The new season is about Carmy, Sydney (Ayo Edebiri), Richie (Ebon Moss-Bachrach) and the rest of the staff going through their own trials and tribulations to get this new restaurant started. The Bear Season 2: Will Poulter to Star in Jeremy Allen White, Ayo Edebiri's Drama.

Some great news is that Abby Elliott's Sugar gets a more prominent part in the workings of The Bear, being the project manager there, while also tackling her unexpected pregnancy. Another good surprise, or rather I was fooled in thinking so for the first five episodes, the new season begins on a cheerier note, at least in comparison to the often traumatic and distressing emotional time of the last season. There are more beautiful culinary preparations, the lovely Tina (Liza Colón-Zayas) gets to train herself as a sous chef though Ebraheim (Edwin Lee Gibson) struggles to adjust with this new phase, and Marcus (Lionel Boyce) gets a whole episode for himself where he goes to Copenhagen to learn some delicious-looking desserts. Adam Warlock himself - Will Poulter - makes a special appearance in the episode, playing a former colleague of Carmy who mentors Marcus, and it was a very refreshing change to see the actor in a non-douche role.

Watch the Trailer of The Bear Season 2:

Even Carmy finds reluctant love in the form of the beautiful resident doctor Claire (Molly Gordon), who was also his childhood friend. There are some funny workplace banter, and some poignant, quieter moments. While the sharp editing and snazzy cuts convey the urgency of Sydney, Carmy and Sugar to meet the deadlines - while Richie continues to annoy on the sidelines - I felt I was watching an entirely different show, that is subtly balancing humour and drama. How wrong I was!

Because it is still The Bear, this is just the calm before the storm, and that storm arrives with the by now infamous sixth episode. The episode lures in with some starry cameos like Oscar winner Jamie Lee Curtis, Sarah Paulson, Bob Odenkirk, Gillian Jacobs and John Mulaney, with the always-welcome Jon Bernthal returning as Michael, the deceased Berzatto brother, for what felt like a nice Christmas outing. Instead, what I got to see was one of the most distressing dinner-table sequences this side of August: Osage County, where tempers are spilling over, forks are thrown and a car crashes into the house, while we get to understand why the Berzatto siblings are the way they are. The performances are fantastic, be it the main, supporting or the guest stars, as Jamie Lee Curtis gives another stellar, possibly Emmy-winning, act. The editing is brilliant and the mood is aptly brutal.

From hereon, the second season of The Bear diverges back to old ways - which is of course its biggest strength - but not before giving its most annoying character a very redemptive arc. I loved the episode that was Richie-centric (which houses a lovely Olivia Colman cameo), as he finally agrees to pick up the pieces of his life and career and that totally pays off in the climax, though there is a small doubt in my mind if the attitude repair feels a bit rushed. Dead Ringers Series Review: Rachel Weisz's Dual-Role is Highly Entertaining in This Compelling and Unapologetic Psychological Thriller.

While Richie may finally learn to not be a nuisance to others, I wish I could say the same about Carmy, whose love life comes in the way of his responsibilities to The Bear. His carelessness even costs him a freaky mishap in the tense finale (that brings back the one-shot camera and editing trickery of first season's seventh episode), with tensions rising between him and Sydney. As his character always has been, I expected Carmy not to embrace the new-found happiness in his life, but Claire is painted in such a dreamy manner that even the show sees her as this tantalising apple that must be resisted. You can say I am wrong in thinking so, but do check out some of the social media reactions that blame her for what happens to Carmy when it is hardly the case. The sixth episode clearly underlines that.

All said and done, I still adored The Bear in its second outing, even if it still manages to put me in near trauma. There are small victories to share in its relatable characters, despite the fraying tensions and worries. The cast continues to give fantastic performances, the technical aspects remain top-notch, while the needle-drops get better this time, where even Taylor Swift gets to have a place here. And I hope Jamie Lee Curtis returns, along with more meaningful cameos in the next season.

Final Thoughts

The second season of The Bear lives up to the high bar set by the first season, with stellar performances, top-notch technical aspects, gripping story-framing and impressive needle-drops. The show balances humour and drama with subtlety, and yet manages to put the viewer in near trauma when needed. The dishes continue to look beautiful, but it is their preparations that make for some captivating, heart-wrenching drama. Let's say, you will never look at kitchen timer the same way every again. The Bear is streaming on Disney+ Hotstar in India.

Rating: 4.0

