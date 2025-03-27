New Delhi, Mar 27 (PTI) Sony Music Entertainments India and Tiger Baby Films on Thursday announced their collaboration for Tiger Baby Records, a music label that aims to nurture new music talents.

Led by directors Zoya Akhtar and Reema Kagti, Tiger Baby along with Sony Music Entertainment India has joined hands with singer-composer Ankur Tewari for the endeavour.

Tiger Baby Records is also set to feature original music of various styles by different artists, curated by Tewari.

The label is also launching ‘City Sessions' partnered with Mumbai-based ‘Island City Studios', another initiative to support budding talents to refine their skills.

Vinit Thakkar, Managing Director, Sony Music Entertainment India, said, “Tiger Baby Records represents a new era of music in India, where compelling storytelling and groundbreaking collaborations take centre-stage.

"We are thrilled to be part of this journey, pushing boundaries and bringing fresh, authentic voices to the forefront of the industry and are excited to partner with Zoya, Reema, and Ankur, who have an exceptional track record in music and creative storytelling,” he added.

Akhtar said music has always been a vital part of her storytelling.

"With Tiger Baby Records, we want the music to be the main story. Partnering with Sony Music India allows us to bring our vision to life and provide a platform for indie, homegrown talent to shine," she added.

Kagti, added, “This partnership marks an exciting new chapter for us at Tiger Baby. With Tiger Baby Records, we aim to delve into the diverse soundscapes of the subcontinent and represent them globally. By collaborating with brands and upcoming artists, we hope to have this music reach a large audience.”

Tewari said Tiger Baby Records is all about fostering an environment where creativity thrives.

"I'm thrilled to be a part of this journey where we get to build a legacy with artists who are using the power of their voice to express freely," he said.

As one of its earliest projects, Tiger Baby Records has published a wedding song for the renowned jewellery brand Tanishq, composed by Abhishek-Ananya and performed by Poorvi Koutish.

It has also recently released the soundtrack for "Superboys of Malegaon", a film based on the life of filmmaker Nasir Shaikh.

