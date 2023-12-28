Los Angeles [US], December 28 (ANI): Mbongeni Ngema, writer of the acclaimed musical Sarafina about student riots in apartheid Soweto, is no more.

As per Deadline, Mbongeni Ngema died in a car accident. The news of his demise was announced by his family in a statement.

Also Read | Merry Christmas: Sriram Raghavan Reveals Saif Ali Khan Was His First Choice; Chose Vijay Sethupathi for 'Unique Pairing' With Katrina Kaif.

The family shared that he was killed in a head-on collision while returning from a funeral he had attended in Lusikisiki, South Africa. He was a passenger in the vehicle.

Ngema is best known for creating the musical Sarafina!, which premiered on Broadway in 1988 and was later adapted into a vehicle for Goldberg in 1992.

Also Read | Ariana Grande and Ethan Slater Living Together in NYC – Reports.

Ngema was a writer, lyricist, composer, director, choreographer, and theatre producer. His other major credits include vocal arranging for The Lion King.

Sarafina! producer Anant Singh reacted to the unfortunate news.

""We have lost a trailblazing creative talent who fearlessly brought awareness of South Africa under apartheid to a global audience using the theatre as a platform.He has left an indelible mark on South African theatre and the creative industries as a whole. This is clearly demonstrated by the timelessness of Sarafina! the film. Mbongeni was an inspiration and mentored many young artists who are now household names. His passing leaves a deep void but he leaves a rich legacy that will endure for posterity," Anant Singh said.

Ngema was 68. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)