Washington [US], May 30 (ANI): A new documentary featuring K-pop superstar Lisa is currently in production, Sony Music Vision announced at its inaugural content showcase in Los Angeles.

The documentary, directed by Sue Kim, will follow Lisa's journey as she pursues her solo career outside of Blackpink, offering an in-depth look at her life and creative vision, The Hollywood Reporter has confirmed.

The documentary promises to give fans a unique glimpse into Lisa's life, showcasing her experiences as a solo artist and her growth beyond her role in Blackpink.

Kim said she aimed to capture the "off-stage Lisa," revealing the artist's down-to-earth personality despite her superstar status.

The documentary will likely cover Lisa's notable achievements, including the release of her debut album 'Alter Ego,' which reached the Top 10 on the Billboard 200 chart and debuted at No. 1 on the top album sales chart.

Lisa has also performed at Coachella and starred in season three of 'The White Lotus.'

The documentary is being produced in partnership with LLOUD CO/RCA Records and Tremolo Productions, with producers Morgan Neville and Caitrin Rogers joining Sue Kim and Courtney Crockett.

The film is presented and distributed by Sony Music Vision in partnership with RCA Records. (ANI)

