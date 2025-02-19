BLACKPINK’s Lisa has added a stunning new Ferrari to her luxury car collection. The K-pop star took to her Instagram Story to share a photo of her latest high-end ride, captioning it, “Welcoming my new baby to the fam.” While Lisa didn’t reveal the exact model, fans were quick to speculate that it could be a Ferrari Purosangue or another premium model from the brand. BLACKPINK's Lisa Buys Beverly Hills Mansion Priced $4 Million in California - Report.

Lisa Flaunting Her ‘New Baby’

(Photo Credits: Instagram/@lalalalisa_m)

The Speculation Around Lisa’s New Ferrari

Lisa just bought a Ferrari Purosangue & Ferrari 812 in 🇰🇷👀 pic.twitter.com/WK4gLYxdI7 — ✮ (@lalicebratz) February 19, 2025

