Los Angeles [US], July 2 (ANI): New names have been added to the cast of the fifth season of 'Emily in Paris'.

As per Variety, 'Suits LA' star Bryan Greenberg has bagged a pivotal role in the new season, which is currently being filmed in France. He will play Jake, an American living in the French capital.

Michèle Laroque, a well-known and Cesar-nominated French actress and comedian known for films such as "Ma vie en Rose," "Brillantissime" and "The Closet" will play Yvette, an old friend of Sylvie Grateau.

Additional returning cast include Paul Forman (playing Nico), Arnaud Binard (Laurent G), alongside the previously confirmed Lily Collins (Emily Cooper), Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu (Sylvie), Ashley Park (Mindy Chen), Lucas Bravo (Gabriel), Samuel Arnold (Julien), Bruno Gouery (Luc), William Abadie (Antoine Lambert), Lucien Laviscount (Alfie), Eugenio Franceschini (Marcello) and Thalia Besson (Genevieve).

Season 5 kicked off filming in May in Rome and returned to the French capital in June. The story picks up days after Season 4 ends, as Emily settles into her apartment in Rome to run Agence Grateau's Italian office and spend time with Marcello, the charming and confident heir of a family-owned cashmere company. (ANI)

