Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 16 (ANI): Sukhwinder Singh, a man with a baritone voice, has now come up with a song from 'Shamshera' film that will once again make you fall in love with the former's powerful singing.

The title track of 'Shamshera' is a celebration of guts and grit and Sukhwinder has beautifully moulded his voice to show the traits of the lead character Shamshera -- played by none other than Ranbir Kapoor.

Also Read | Katrina Kaif Birthday: From Chikni Chameli To Bang Bang, 5 Best Dance Hits Of Kat That Set The Screen On Fire (Watch Videos).

Expressing his views about the track, Ranbir said, "The title track of Shamshera gives me goosebumps every single time I listen to it. Sung by Sukhwinder Singh and Abhishek Nailwal, the title track is a tribute to the legend of Shamshera, a man who lived by principles, an idealist, a do-gooder who fights ferociously for his tribe."He added, "Sukhwinder and Abhishek have given their all for the title track and have delivered a powerful song that best suits the spirit of Shamshera, an equally powerful warlord, whose valour is legendary. Every time the track comes in the film, it is a celebration of guts and grit and I'm certain that people will love the song as much as I love it."

According to the film's director Karan Malhotra, the title track is "the ultimate salute to the might of a warrior' called Shamshera and adds that the video of the song will reveal some interesting moments from the film that haven't been revealed so far."

Also Read | Stranger Things Star Noah Schnapp Confirms His Character’s Sexual Orientation.

"The title track of Shamshera captures the soul of the film in the most glorious way. It has been getting incredible responses ever since we released the audio jukebox and I have seen so many messages asking us to release the video of this track. Sukhwinder and Abhishek have delivered a song that celebrates the valour of Shamshera in its true essence. For me, the title track is the ultimate salute to the might of a warrior who only knows how to win. I hope people love the new glimpses from the film that we have to offer in the title track," Karan shared.

The story of Shamshera is set in the fictitious city of Kaza, where a warrior tribe is imprisoned, enslaved and tortured by a ruthless authoritarian general Shuddh Singh, played by Sanjay Dutt. This is the story of a man who became a slave, a slave who became a leader and then a legend for his tribe. He relentlessly fights for his tribe's freedom and dignity. His name is Shamshera.

The high-octane, adrenaline-pumping entertainer is set in the 1800s in the heartland of India. It has the big promise of a never seen before Ranbir Kapoor, who plays Shamshera in the film! Sanjay Dutt plays Ranbir's arch-enemy in this huge casting coup and his showdown with Ranbir will be something to watch out for as they will ferociously go after each other with no mercy.

Produced by Aditya Chopra, 'Shamshera' is set to release in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu on July 22, 2022. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)