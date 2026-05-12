Entertainment News | Sunny Deol Wishes Son Rajveer Deol with Warm Birthday Message, Bobby Deol Sends Blessings

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 12 (ANI): Actor Sunny Deol has extended a heartwarming birthday wish for his younger son, Rajveer Deol.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Sunny shared a video montage featuring adorable pictures with his son. Sending his love and warmth, the actor further wrote, "Happy Birthday Beta Love love loads of love. God Bless."

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On the other hand, Rajveer's uncle, actor Bobby Deol, also showered him with heartfelt greetings.

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Sharing a picture with Rajveer, the 'Animal' star added, "Hey my Rajveer, Wishing you loads of love and happiness always. Happy Birthday beta."

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On the work front for Sunny Deol, the actor has back-to-back projects in the pipeline, including Shashank Udapurkar's 'Gabru'. He also has 'Lahore 1947' and 'Ramayana' lined up.

In a recent development, Sunny completed the Goa schedule of his upcoming untitled film backed by Excel Entertainment, with the cast and crew marking the occasion with a lively celebration on set.

A video from the shoot shows Sunny Deol alongside the team enthusiastically chanting, "Viva Goa, Viva Sunny Deol," capturing the upbeat atmosphere as the schedule came to an end.

The project marks Sunny Deol's first collaboration with Excel Entertainment and has already generated significant buzz among fans eager to see the actor in a new action-packed avatar.

Meanwhile, Bobby Deol seems to be venturing into an entirely different cinematic space with 'Bandar'.

The film also boasts a strong ensemble cast featuring Sanya Malhotra, Raj B Shetty, Sapna Pabbi, Saba Azad, Riddhi Sen, Jitendra Joshi, Indrajeet and Nagesh Bhonsle.

'Bandar' has been penned by Sudip Sharma and Abhishek Banerjee, known for acclaimed titles such as 'Paatal Lok', 'Kohrra' and 'Udta Punjab'.

Directed by Anurag Kashyap, produced by Nikhil Dwivedi's Saffron Magicworks and backed by Zee Studios, 'Bandar' is slated for a worldwide theatrical release on June 5, 2026. (ANI)

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