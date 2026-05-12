Mouni Roy’s Husband Suraj Nambiar DELETES His Instagram Account Amid Unfollow Drama and Divorce Buzz

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Actress Mouni Roy's wedding to Suraj Nambiar came under the lens after the couple allegedly unfollowed each other on social media, sparking speculations of a possible divorce. Amidst all this, Suraj now seemed to have deactivated his social media handle on Instagram. Mouni Roy and Husband Suraj Nambiar UNFOLLOW Each Other on Instagram, Spark Separation Rumours.

"Sorry, this page isn't available", reads the message when one tries to reach his account. Mouni's best friend, actress Disha Patani, also reportedly unfollowed Suraj on Instagram before his account was allegedly deactivated. On several occasions, Disha has been seen tagging along with Mouni and Suraj.

The three frequently went for holidays, parties, and social gatherings together. Not just that, many netizens even noticed that Suraj had either reportedly removed or archived many of his wedding photographs with Mouni. Some of the curious users had even shared on Suraj's comment section, "Please humein ye maat sunana ki aaplog ka divorce ho gaya hai; please apna matter solve karlo or dono sath mein ho jao. You're such a great couple together; Mouni is just like a goddess, and you look like Shiva.

Please don't break your relationship,", "Why did you delete your wedding pictures? Divorce soon?" and "Unfollowed each other????!". For those who do not know, Mouni and Suraj got married in Goa on January 27, 2022, in an intimate wedding. They tied the knot as per both Malayali and Bengali traditions. On the professional front, Mouni will play a crucial role in Madhur Bhandarkar's "The Wives", along with Sonali Kulkarni, Regina Cassandra, Rahul Bhatt, Saurabh Sachdeva, Arjan Bajwa, and Freddy Daruvala in significant roles. Mouni Roy Alleges Harassment During Haryana Event in Karnal, Calls Experience ‘Traumatising’ and Seeks Action (View Post).

In addition to this, Mouni's lineup further includes David Dhawan's romantic entertainer, Hai Jawaani Toh Ishq Hona Hai. With Varun Dhawan as the lead, the project also stars Pooja Hegde, Kubbra Sait, Maniesh Paul, Rohit Saraf, Rajeev Khandelwal, Nitish Nirmal, and Sreeleela in key roles, along with others.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 4 TruLY Score 4 – Reliable | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 4 on LatestLY. The information comes from reputable news agencies like (IANS). While not an official source, it meets professional journalism standards and can be confidently shared with your friends and family, though some updates may follow.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 12, 2026 05:32 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).