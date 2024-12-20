Washington [US], December 20 (ANI): Lionsgate has officially announced the release date for 'The Housemaid', a psychological thriller directed by Paul Feig and starring Sydney Sweeney and Amanda Seyfried.

The highly anticipated film, based on Freida McFadden's best-selling novel, will hit the theatres on December 25, 2025, just in time for the holiday season.

Directed by Paul Feig from a script adapted by Rebecca Sonnenshine, 'The Housemaid' follows the story of Millie, played by Sweeney, who takes a job as a housemaid for a wealthy couple, Nina (Seyfried) and Andrew (Brandon Sklenar), as per Deadline.

Soon, Millie uncovers the dangerous and dark secrets the couple hides, unravelling a web of suspense and mystery. Michele Morrone also stars in a key role.

The movie is produced by Todd Lieberman for Hidden Pictures, alongside Paul Feig and Laura Fischer for Feigco.

Sydney Sweeney, Amanda Seyfried, Freida McFadden, and Alex Young will serve as executive producers, as per Deadline.

McFadden's 'The Housemaid' was first published in 2022 and quickly became a sensation, topping bestseller lists with its gripping plot and thrilling twists.

Meanwhile, the upcoming December release will face stiff competition at the box office, with major films like 'Avatar: Fire and Ash' (Disney) and 'The SpongeBob Movie: Search for Squarepants' (Paramount) also slated to open around the same time. (ANI)

