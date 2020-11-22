Los Angeles, Nov 22 (PTI) "Euphoria" star Sydney Sweeney has boarded the cast of dramedy "American Sole".

Led by Pete Davidson and O'Shea Jackson Jr, the STX movie will be directed by Ian Edelman from his own script.

Hollywood star Kevin Hart is attached as a producer, reported Variety.

The movie is about two twenty-somethings burdened with college debt who use the fast cash of after-market sneaker reselling to achieve their dream. But they run out of money and find that a shady investor is their only way out.

Sweeney will play Bella, a beautiful social media influencer. The film marks her reunion with Davidson after they starred in 2019's "Big Time Adolescence".

"American Sole" will also feature Camila Mendes, Bad Bunny and Offset.

Hart will produce the movie through his production company, HartBeat, alongside Jake Stein of Scondo Productions and NBA All-Star Chris Paul, who backs it through his Ohh Dip!!! Productions banner.

