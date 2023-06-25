Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 25 (ANI): Bollywood actor Tahir Raj Bhasin wrote an open letter to Team 83 as a mark of respect for the historic World Cup victory.

On June 25, 1973, Kapil Dev and his team led India to victory and wrote history by winning the first cricket World Cup.

On the occasion of the team's 40th anniversary, Tahir, who played Sunil Gavaskar in Kabir Khan's 83, which celebrated the heroics of Kapil's Devils, took the opportunity to express his gratitude to the team for their indelible contribution to the world of cricket and for inspiring millions with their never-say-die attitude. Tahir penned the open letter along with a glimpse from the film '83,' on his Instagram.

He captioned the post, "#worldcup #1983cricketworldcup #40years #cricketteam."

Tahir's letter echoed the feelings of millions of Indians for Kapil Dev and the entire 83-man team for bringing India the glory it deserved.

On the work front, Tahir is about to start filming the second season of his critically acclaimed show Yeh Kaali Kaali Aankhen. Earlier he said, "Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein is a very special show. The popularity of the series took us all by storm. The audiences' love for the series and the critical acclaim I received has truly been the best memory of 2022, for me. Today, the show has completed one year and I am absolutely thrilled."

"Like everyone, even we as a team are eagerly waiting for the second season of YKKA. Our team is working really hard to ensure the same thrill and entertainment that the first season had. We are scheduled to shoot this year and I hope it is received with the same zeal, enthusiasm and acclaim as the first one," Tahir added.

Created by Sidharth Sengupta, who is known for creating popular television shows including 'Balika Vadhu' and the series 'Apharan', 'Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein' revolves around a romantic simpleton, Vikrant, who becomes an object of desire for Purva, who will go to any lengths to get him. In order to escape Purva's clutches and reclaim his life with his true love, Shikha, he goes down a dark path only to regret it later.

Shweta Tripathi Sharma and Anchal Singh also featured in the first season. (ANI)

