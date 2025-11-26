Panaji (Goa) [India], November 26 (ANI): Taiwan's official entry for the 98th Academy Awards, 'Left-Handed Girl', drew an enthusiastic response at the International Film Festival of India (IFFI) 2025, where the film was screened to a packed house ahead of its global streaming release on Netflix on November 28.

Directed, written and produced by Shih-Ching Tsou, with Sean Baker as co-writer, producer and editor, the film features standout performances by Janel Tsai, Shih-Yuan Ma, Nina Ye, Brando Huang, Akio Chen and Xin-Yan Chao.

The film is set against the bustling backdrop of Taipei's night markets and portrays a multi-generational story spanning three generations of women. The narrative follows a single mother who relocates to Taipei with her two daughters, establishing a night market stall to make ends meet.

As the family navigates the challenges of an unfamiliar city and a new life, the three women struggle with real-world pressures while finding a sense of belonging and strengthening family bonds through their mutual dependence.

Celebrating the positive response, a Netflix spokesperson said, "After its warm reception at IFFI, we're excited for audiences around the world to experience this moving Taiwanese drama when it streams on Netflix from November 28, 2025."

Festival audiences and critics lauded the film for its visual authenticity and its ability to present a deeply personal story with universal appeal. (ANI)

