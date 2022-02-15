Washington [US], February 15 (ANI): Tobey Maguire and Tatiana Dieteman had ended their relationship after about three years of dating. Now, she's moved on with surfer Koa Smith.

The 'Spider-Man' star and his model girlfriend broke up months ago, after about three years together, a source told E! News. The pair had been romantically linked since the summer of 2018, according to media reports. "Tatiana has moved on," the insider shared.

Tatiana confirmed her new romance with surfer Koa Smith for Valentine's Day. Koa shared photos of the duo kissing on the beach and having more adventures, writing on Instagram, "Happy Valentine's Day to my bessss fwennnnnn!!! Love you baby!"

She responded on her Instagram Story to call him "my valentine."

Tobey, 46, and Tatiana, 29, kept their romance largely out of the public eye, although they were occasionally spotted together over the years.

Back in 2016, Tobey and Jennifer Meyer announced their separation after nine years of marriage, and she filed for divorce in 2020. Tobey and the jewellery designer share children Ruby, 15, and Otis, 12.

Tobey is best known for the 'Spider-Man' trilogy from the 2000s. He has mostly focused on producing gigs in recent years, although he voiced a role in 2017's 'The Boss Baby' and is set to appear in director Damien Chazelle's star-studded 2022 movie 'Babylon'. (ANI)

