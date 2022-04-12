Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 12 (ANI): TV star Tejasswi Prakash has expressed disappointment with the paparazzi for constantly questioning Neetu Kapoor about Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's wedding details.A recent video of Neetu Kapoor went viral in which the actor was asked to confirm the date of Ranbir and Alia's rumoured wedding.

Commenting on the incident, the 'Bigg Boss 15' winner told the shutterbugs to stop bothering "Neetu ma'am" with wedding questions.

The 'Naagin 6' actor said, "Mai sabke videos dekhti hu. Aap Neetu ma'am, Nora...sabko kitna pareshan karte ho. Kitni baar puchoge aap ma'am se shaadi kab hai, shaadi kab hai...Please unhe puchna band karo, main dekhti hu, kitna pareshan karte ho! Ab agar mujhe aur ek video dikha..." ("I've been watching all the videos. You guys annoy Neetu ma'am, Nora...so much. How many times will you ask her when is the wedding? Please stop asking her, I've seen how much you guys have troubled her. If I see another video...").

While several previous reports have claimed that Ranbir and Alia will tie the knot on either April 14 or 15, new rumours suggest that the date may have been postponed. No new wedding date has been confirmed yet, though the wedding is still speculated to happen in April.

Ranbir's Krishna Raj bungalow and the Kapoor family's RK Studio have already been decorated with bright lights. Earlier, on Monday, a car was spotted at Ranbir's house and it was loaded with Sabyasachi outfits apparently for the bride and groom. (ANI)

