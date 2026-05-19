‘Tera Yaar Hoon Main’ Gets New Release Date, Debutant Actor Aman Indra Kumar and Akanksha Sharma’s Film To Hit Theatres on July 31

Mumbai, May 19: Filmmaker Milap Milan Zaveri's upcoming musical entertainer 'Tera Yaar Hoon Main', starring debutant actor Aman Indra Kumar and actress Akanksha Sharma, has locked a new release date. The makers announced that the film will now be released in theatres on July 31, 2026. Veteran actor Paresh Rawal will also be seen playing a pivotal role in the film. Sharing the update, the makers wrote, "Get Ready for Love, Friendship, Emotions & Music.."Tera Yaar Hoon Main" arrives in cinemas on 31 July 2026..Introducing Aman Indra Kumar and Akanksha Sharma in this musical entertainer packed with love, drama, comedy, action & unforgettable music."

The post further read, "Presented by Mumbai Films, BIK Films Production & Enter 10 Television A Camera Take Films Production. Produced by Ajay Murdia, Bina Indra Kumar & Manish Singhal. Directed by Milap Milan Zaveri. Mark your calendars and save the date -- 31 July 2026." ‘Main Vaapas Aaunga’ Trailer: Imtiaz Ali Explores Love, Loss, and Partition in Diljit Dosanjh and Sharvari's Film (Watch Video).

‘Tera Yaar Hoon Main’ Gets New Release Date

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Camera Take Films (@cameratakefilms)

According to the makers, the film explores themes of love, comedy, action, friendship and music, while promising an entertaining journey that transcends generations. "Tera Yaar Hoon Main promises an entertaining journey that transcends generations. With a promising young pair, an experienced supporting cast, a compelling storyline, and soul-stirring music, the film aims to leave a lasting impression on audiences," they added, as per a press release.

The film was earlier set to release in cinemas on May 22. In the film, Aman, son of veteran filmmaker Indra Kumar, will be seen sharing screen space with Akanksha Sharma and the evergreen Paresh Rawal. Janhvi Kapoor’s Boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya Calls Her ‘Lady Don in Reel Life and Real Life’ (See Post).

Presented by Ajay Murdia in association with Mumbai Films and BIK Productions, Enter10 Television.Produced by Bina Indra Kumar, Ajay Murdia, and Manish Singhal. A Camera Take Films production film 'Tera Yaar Hoon Main' is set to arrive in cinemas on July 31, 2026.

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)