Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], May 22 (ANI): Actor Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan have delivered a melodious love song titled 'Tere Vaaste' from their upcoming romantic drama 'Zara Hatke Zara Bachke'.

The song was shared by Vicky on his Instagram handle on Monday. He captioned the song as "Pesh karte hai Kapil aur Somya ki kahaani ka agla gaana."

Also Read | Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai Movie Review: A Brilliant Manoj Bajpayee Leads This Effective Courtroom Drama With Panache! (LatestLY Exclusive).

https://www.instagram.com/p/CsiTtwIoXM2/

In the song, Sara and Vicky can be seen dancing gracefully in an under-construction house. The chemistry between the performers looks undoubtedly stunning as they portray lovers who are planning to move into a new house.

Also Read | Scoop: Hansal Mehta Was Initially Resistant to Cast Prosenjit Chatterjee in His Netflix Show, Here's Why.

The lyrics for the song come from lyricist Amitabh Bhattacharya. It is sung by Varun Jain, Sachin-Jigar, Shadab Faridi and Altamash Faridi with music by Sachin-Jigar.

The song was launched at Raj Mandir Theatre in Jaipur, Rajasthan.

Earlier Vicky described his excitement for the movie, he said, "Working with Laxman sir and Maddock has been a delightful experience. I had a great time shooting for the film, especially with Sara, and hope the audiences enjoy the film as much as we did making it."

"I am grateful for the opportunity of getting to work with such a talented team. The film has a unique take on relationships, marriages, and I am excited for the audience to witness it", added Sara.

Director Laxman Utekar, who has earlier given hits like 'Luka Chupi' and 'Mimi', also shared his thoughts on the film. He said, "This movie is close to my heart. It is a story that will resonate with audiences across the country. It is a film that is a perfect family watch that promises to entertain you throughout."

Producer Dinesh Vijan shared, "I truly believe in Laxman's innate ability to understand emotions. Zara Hatke Zara Bachke, with the right sentiment, will not only entertain but also resonate with the masses. Just like our films - Luka Chuppi and Mimi, this too will connect with audiences of all ages. It is a perfect entertainer that families can enjoy together."

Jio Studios and Dinesh Vijan present Zara Hatke Zara Bachke, slated to release in cinemas on June 2. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)