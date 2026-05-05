Entertainment News | Teyana Taylor Jokes About Leaving Phone Behind at 2026 Met Gala, Says She Couldn't Text Daughters

New York City [US], May 5 (ANI): Singer-actor Teyana Taylor shared a relatable moment from the 2026 Met Gala, revealing she was "upset" after leaving her phone behind and being unable to text her daughters, according to People.

Taylor said she had not yet shared her red carpet look with her children, as she had forgotten her phone in the van she arrived in.

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"No, I didn't text them yet! I left my phone in the Sprinter," she said, adding jokingly, "I'm upset about it!," as per the outlet.

Taylor shares two daughters -- Iman "Junie" Tayla Shumpert Jr., 10, and Rue Rose Shumpert, 5 -- with her ex-husband, Iman Shumpert.

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The 35-year-old actor-musician was part of the host committee at this year's Met Gala, which followed the theme "Fashion Is Art," inspired by the museum's spring 2026 exhibition, "Costume Art."

For the event, Taylor wore a silver fringed gown by Tom Ford, paired with a matching headdress that partially covered her face, creating a dramatic effect. She described the ensemble as appearing like a "ghost of a body" that "appears and disappears" as she moves, according to People.

Taylor has consistently stood out at the Met Gala. At last year's edition, themed "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style," she opted for a bold pinstripe suit with a padded cape, created in collaboration with Oscar-winning costume designer Ruth E. Carter.

Earlier this year, while speaking at the TIME Women of the Year Gala in West Hollywood, Taylor likened her parenting style to Hannah Montana, balancing her public persona with life at home.

"When I am home, I'm in such mommy mode... it's like, 'Here's carpet, mommy, but then here is mommy at home,'" she said, adding that her daughters understand the balance, according to People.

She also described her eldest daughter, Junie, as a "leader," noting that both her children handle public attention with ease while maintaining humility. (ANI)

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