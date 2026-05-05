R Parthiban REACTS to Thalapathy Vijay’s Historic Win With TVK After Trisha Krishnan’s ‘Sit at Home’ Remark Row (View Post)

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Veteran actor and filmmaker R Parthiban has sparked fresh debate with his reaction to Thalapathy Vijay’s historic political debut in the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections. As Vijay’s party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), crossed the 100-seat mark to become a dominant force, Parthiban used the occasion to congratulate the actor while taking a pointed, indirect dig at actress Trisha Krishnan following their high-profile "sit at home" controversy. Old Photo of TVK Chief Thalapathy Vijay With PM Narendra Modi Goes Viral Amid Tamil Nadu Election Results 2026.

Parthiban’s Whistling Victory Message for Thalapathy Vijay

In a message shared on Monday, coinciding with both the election results and Trisha Krishnan's birthday, Parthiban showered praise on Vijay’s unprecedented success. He noted that while it is customary to blow out a candle on a birthday, Vijay had "blown away the sun" (a reference to the DMK’s Rising Sun symbol) to usher in a new political era.

Parthiban highlighted that securing 108 seats in a debut election is a massive feat, attributing the win to Vijay’s deep connection with the people. He concluded by calling Vijay a "real hero" who achieved a historic victory through "whistling," a nod to both the actor's cinematic trademark and the celebratory mood of his supporters.

R Parthiban Congratulates Thalapathy Vijay on His TVK Victory

R Parthiban’s ‘Sit at Home’ Remark for Trisha Krishnan and Earlier Friction

The tension between Parthiban and Trisha Krishnan dates back to a controversy earlier this year during an awards ceremony. At the event, Parthiban made a comment regarding Trisha's Ponniyin Selvan character, Kundavai, stating that the character "should sit at home" rather than being out in public. Trisha quickly condemned the remark on social media, labelling it as "crude" and "disrespectful."

While Parthiban eventually issued a formal apology following public backlash, the friction persisted. He later suggested in subsequent interviews that certain public associations involving the actress could be "detrimental" to Vijay's political image, further fueling the rift between the two stars.

Trisha’s Vijay Residence Visit Amid Election Fever

Despite the shadow of Parthiban’s comments, Trisha remained focused on the political milestone. Returning from a trip to Tirupati on her birthday, the actress was spotted visiting Vijay’s residence in Chennai as the results were finalised.

Though she did not address the media or Parthiban’s recent remarks directly, she was seen giving a "thumbs-up" to reporters, signaling her support for Vijay’s transition from a cinematic icon to a legislative leader.

A Seismic Shift in Tamil Nadu Politics

Vijay’s TVK has achieved a breakthrough by challenging the long-standing duopoly of the DMK and AIADMK. By winning 108 seats, Vijay has positioned himself as a pivotal figure in the state's governance, effectively ending his acting career to pursue full-time public service. Did Trisha Krishnan React to R Parthiban's Comment in Cryptic Post Amid Thalapathy Vijay Affair Rumours? Here’s What She Said.

Analysts suggest that Vijay’s ability to maintain a dignified stance despite personal controversies and "sit at home" jibes from various quarters contributed to a strong "dignity vote" among his supporters.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 05, 2026 03:15 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).