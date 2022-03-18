Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 18 (ANI): Vivek Agnihotri's latest directorial venture, 'The Kashmir Files', is continuing its winning streak at the box office. The film, featuring Anupam Kher, Mithun Chakraborty and Pallavi Joshi, has entered the 100 crore club.

The news was shared by the director on his Instagram handle on the occasion of Holi.

Also Read | Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai: Vidisha Srivastava Elated With Her Holi Entry in the &TV Show.

'The Kashmir Files', which revolves around the genocide of Kashmiri Pandits in 1990, had released in theatres on March 11.

The film has been declared tax-free in several states including Uttar Pradesh, Tripura, Goa, Haryana and Uttarakhand. (ANI)

Also Read | Holi 2022: Akshay Kumar, Kajol Devgan, Sunny Deol and Other Celebs Extend Warm Wishes to Fans on the Festival of Colours!.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)