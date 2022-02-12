New Delhi, Feb 12 (PTI) The English translation of pop icon Usha Uthup's biography "Ullas Ki Naav" will hit the stands on February 28.

The book, originally written in Hindi by author Vikas Kumar Jha, is translated by the writer's daughter Sristhi Jha.

Published by Penguin Random House India (PRHI), the English title is called "The Queen of Indian Pop: The Authorised Biography of Usha Uthup".

"Usha Uthup is a global icon that represents the universality, beauty and fragrance of music and how we all are one big family across cultures, communities and continents. Her story has been told with immense love and joy.

"There are tears too. Sadness too. But it all is a part of the wondrous and enchanting holdall that Usha is, as a person, as a singer, as an artiste, as a woman," said Jha on the English translation of his father's 2019 book.

The 74-year-old pop icon, who completed 50 years as a professional singer in 2020, is widely known for evergreen hits such as "Hari Om Hari", "Rambha Ho" and "Jeete Hain Shaan Se".

She has sung in several Indian and foreign languages including Bengali, Hindi, English, German, Italian and Sinhalese.

From her childhood days in Mumbai and her first gigs singing with jazz bands in Chennai's glitzy nightclubs to her meteoric rise as India's musical sensation and her philanthropic work, Jha promises to cover it all, weaving a narrative that he claims is "colourful, inspiring and bound to keep any reader engrossed till the end".

According to the publishers, "The Queen of Indian Pop: The Authorised Biography of Usha Uthup" meticulously explores Uthup's "sense of freedom, her struggles, and her constructive and creative attitude towards work and life".

"This pitch-perfect English translation, by Srishti Jha, offers the reader a front-row seat to the life and times of the inimitable Usha Uthup," they added.

The book, priced at Rs 497, is presently available for pre-order online.

