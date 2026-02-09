Mumbai, February 9: The cultural heart of Meghalaya is buzzing today, February 9, as enthusiasts await the latest Shillong Teer Result of all eight Teer games. Known for its blend of traditional archery and legal betting, the Shillong Teer lottery game remains one of the most popular regulated games in Northeast India. The Shillong Teer Result of today will be declared soon. Visit portals such as meghalayateer.com, shillongteerresult.co.com, teerresults.com, and jowainightteer.in to check Shillong Teer results and winning numbers. Scroll below to check the Shillong Teer Result Chart of February 9, 2026.

Managed by the Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association, the game offers participants a chance to win significant prizes by predicting numbers based on the precision of local archers. The Shillong Teer Result Chart is an essential tool for "punter" analysis. Serious players track the Shillong Teer Previous Result history to identify patterns, frequently appearing "House" numbers, and "Ending" digits. Shillong Teer games are played in Round 1 and Round 2 from morning till late evening at the Polo Stadium from Monday to Saturday, with Sunday as a holiday. Shillong Teer Result Today, February 07, 2026: Check Winning Numbers, Live Result Chart for Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer and Jowai Ladrymbai.

Shillong Teer Result on February 9, 2026: Where To Check the Result Chart, Winning Numbers

Wondering where and how to check the Shillong Teer Result of today, February 9, 2026? Shillong Teer lottery players can visit websites such as shillongteerresult.co.com, teerresults.com, and jowainightteer.in to view the winning numbers of all Teer games of today. Once on the above mentioned website(s), look for the "Shillong Teer Result for February 9, 2026" option to check today's results. Shillong Teer, Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer, Juwai Morning Teer, Juwai Night Teer, and Jowai Ladrymbai are the eight Teer games. Kalyan Satta Matka King: What Is Satta Matka? Are Betting and Gambling Legal or Illegal in India?

Shillong Teer Result

First Round -

Second Round -

Shillong Morning Teer Result

First Round - 22

Second Round - 97

Shillong Night Teer Result

First Round -

Second Round -

Khanapara Teer Result

First Round -

Second Round -

Juwai Teer Result

First Round - 39

Second Round -

Juwai Morning Teer Result

First Round -

Second Round -

Juwai Night Teer Result

First Round -

Second Round -

Jowai Ladrymbai Result

First Round -

Second Round -

What Is Shillong Teer? How Is the Lottery Played?

The Shillong Teer lottery game is as much about skill as it is about luck. Every day (excluding Sundays), 50 professional archers from 12 local clubs gather at the Polo Ground. In the first round, archers shoot 30 arrows each at a bamboo target within five minutes. In the second round, the count drops to 20 arrows each. The Shillong Teer Result is determined by counting the total number of arrows that hit the target. The result is the last two digits of the total count. For example, if 748 arrows hit the target, the winning number is 48. Trending keywords used by Shillong Teer players include "Shillong Teer Common Number", "Shillong Teer Result Today", "Shillong Teer Result Chart", "Shillong Teer House Ending", "Shillong Teer Previous Result", "Khanapara Teer Result", "Juwai Teer Result Today", and "Shillong Night Teer".

