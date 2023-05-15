Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 15 (ANI): Actor Lara Dutta, on Monday, shared a glimpse of the self-care regime.

The 'Andaaz' actor took to Instagram and posted a selfie where she put an eye mask under her eyes.

She wrote, "Selfcare Monday!!! Channelling my inner bond! And yes, losing the plot is essential sometimes too!! #keepitreal #theeyeshaveit #goldeneye #eyewa #aneyeforaneye #eyegiveup."

Tisca Chopra reacted to the post and wrote, "Are you sending me some of these?"

Lara Dutta and Mahesh Bhupathi got married in the year 2011. The couple welcomed their first child, daughter Saira in 2012.

After a hiatus from the silver screen, Lara played the role of late Indian Prime Minister Indira Gandhi in the Akshay Kumar starrer 'Bell Bottom', which hit the theatres in 2021.

Lara has worked in Vishal's direction in his OTT debut project 'Charlie Chopra & The Mystery Of Solang Valley'.

The former Miss Universe made her web debut with Hotstar's original 'Hundred' in 2020. Later, she acted in a couple of series like, 'Hiccups and Hookups', 'Kaun Banegi Shikharwati'. (ANI)

