Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 20 (ANI): Actors Tiger Shroff and Kriti Sanon are burning the midnight oil to shoot for their upcoming film 'Ganapath'.

Taking to his Instagram handle on Saturday night, Tiger posted a selfie from the sets of the film, giving a sneak peek of his character's look.

Later post-midnight, Kriti shared a clip on her Instagram Story, showcasing her rough look from a possible action sequence. She can be seen sporting unkempt hair, with dust on her face and smudged kohl around her eyes.

"Ganapath Night shoot," she added.

In another Instagram Story, she can be seen petting a dog with fake blood on her hand.

Directed by Vikas Bahl, 'Ganapath' is produced by Vikas Bahl, Jackky Bhagnani, Vashu Bhagnani, and Deepshikha Deshmukh under the banners of Good Co. Production and Pooja Entertainment.

The film is scheduled to release on December 23, 2022. (ANI)

