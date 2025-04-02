Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 2 (ANI): Indian actor, writer, and director Tigmanshu Dhulia recently shared an interesting memory when he served tea to Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan.

Best known for his role in 'Gangs of Wasseypur', Dhulia recalled the moment from 1994 when he worked as an assistant to filmmaker Shekhar Kapur.

While speaking to ANI, Dhulia shared that at the time, Kapur was staying in Mumbai after completing 'Bandit Queen' and started working on several film projects, including 'Maut Se Jo Darte Nahin', featuring Shah Rukh Khan, Naseeruddin Shah, and Suniel Shetty, but many of them were never completed.

"Shekhar ji, during that time, after doing Bandit Queen, stayed in Mumbai for about one and a half to two years before moving on to international projects. Many films were started but later shelved. One of them was Maut Se Jo Darte Nahin with Shah Rukh, Nasser Bhai, and Sunil Shetty..."

Dhulia went on to describe how he ended up making tea for SRK during that time while they were working on the script at Kapur's flat, where Khan had also visited.

"Toh humne script likhna shuru kiya. Shah Rukh Shekhar ji ke flat mein bhi aaye the. Mujhe yaad hai, maine Shah Rukh ko chai banake pilayi thi. Microwave mein banayi thi... mujhe aata bhi nahi tha ki microwave kaise chalta hai. Shekhar ji ne kaha, 'Ja yaar, chai bana de.' Pehli baar maine dekha tha ki microwave kaisa hota hai. Yeh main aapko 94 ki baat bata raha hoon. Phir bhi mujhe lagta hai ki maine Shah Rukh ko bohot ghatiya chai banake pilayi hogi," he said.

On the work front, Tigmanshu Dhulia has garnered international recognition with the biographical film, 'Paan Singh Tomar', which premiered at the 2010 BFI London Film Festival and the thriller drama 'Saheb, Biwi Aur Gangster'. 'Paan Singh Tomar' eventually went on to win the National Film Award for Best Feature Film in 2012. He is also well known for his role as Ramadhir Singh in Anurag Kashyap's cult film 'Gangs of Wasseypur'. (ANI)

